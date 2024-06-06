Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 10 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game is being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
This is the campaign opener for Australia, who are the reigning 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship holders and are now eyeing the 20-over showpiece trophy.
As for Oman, it is the second match of the tournament. Aqib Ilyas' team suffered a nail-bitingly close (Super Over) loss to Namibia in their opening game, and will need an upset today to brighten their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8s.
Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Australia will next face arch-rivals England on June 8 in Barbados, while PNG will next head to Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound for their clash against Scotland on June 9.