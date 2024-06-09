Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup: Clinical AUS Flatten ENG In Barbados

Dominant? Clinical? Savage? What’s the word? Australia continue to do Australia things at World Cups. A brilliant all-round display saw them through at the Kensington Oval taking all two points against Jos Buttler’s men. (As It Happened|Scorecard)
With one washout and a loss, there is no room for error, no room for bad weather as England have all the catching up to do after a tough start to the T20 carnival. Chasing 202 for two points, both openers Salt and Buttler took the side to a very good start scoring 54 in the first six.
The introduction of Adam Zampa completely changed the script for Australia as he picked up two back-to-back wickets, putting England on the backfoot. Buttler and Co. had to play catch up ever since Mitchell Marsh executed his fields to absolute perfection and made the tough chase look almost impossible.
The flurry of wickets did not help them in any form or shape as Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins picked two each, while Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis bagged one apiece to restrict England to 165, giving Australia a 36-run victory.
Contributions from Mitchell Marsh, and a confident Glenn Maxwell knock added to the tally, with cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade helped Australia to score 201.
England will travel to Antigua next to face Oman, while Australia, full on confidence will face Namibia at the North South.