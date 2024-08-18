Australia To Face England In 2027 Anniversary Test At MCG

Australia will celebrate the 150th anniversary of their first Test match by welcoming rivals England to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027. (More Cricket News)
The MCG played host to Australia's first-ever red-ball contest in March 1877, with the hosts beating England by 45 runs before losing a second Test at the same venue.
Australia celebrated the 100th anniversary of their inaugural Test by beating England at the MCG in 1977, and Cricket Australia has confirmed plans are in place for another celebration to cap the team's 2026-27 season.
"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion," said Nick Hockley, chief executive of Cricket Australia.
The plans were announced as Cricket Australia locked in venues for a series of key fixtures until 2030-31, with the MCG continuing to host the traditional Boxing Day Test and the Sydney Cricket Ground staging the New Year's Test.