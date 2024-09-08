Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Greater Noida During AFG V NZ Match?

While the sporting action is eagerly awaited by fans, rain continues to keep an eye on the Test match. Here is what the forecast is for the debut Test match at the Greater Noida stadium

Afghanistan-New-Zealand-Test-cricket
Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida on Afghanistan vs New Zealand match eve. Photo: AP
info_icon

Afghanistan and New Zealand will clash from Monday in their one-off Test at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida which will host its first-ever Test match. (More Cricket News)

This will be the first ever Test match for the two sides and stakes will be high for Afghanistan who are still a budding nation in the longest format of the game.

The Greater Noida venue served as the home for the Afghanistan side for a short duration and that will help them with familiarity. The Afghans have only played nine Test matches and have won just three. New Zealand will be one tough challenge for the Asian side.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. - ICC
AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience

BY PTI

The New Zealand side has good players in all areas and the team, like the skipper Tim Southee, is experienced and has played enough cricket in India. However, since Greater Noida hosts a Test match for the first time, the pitch could spring some surprises.

While the sporting action is eagerly awaited by fans, rain continues to keep an eye on the Test match. Here is what the forecast is for the debut Test match at the Greater Noida stadium.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Weather Update

Photo: Accuweather.com
info_icon

A thunderstorm is predicted late on the opening day of the Test match with the overall weather expected to be humid with sun playing games around clouds. The second has a similar forecast.

For the third and fourth day, thunderstorms are predicted that could affect the match. If the match goes into the third day, another thunderstorm could play a role.

