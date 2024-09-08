Cricket

AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran A Doubtful Starter, Suffers Ankle Injury In Practice

The 22-year-old opening batter hurt his ankle during team's final practice session ahead of Afghanistan's first ever Test against New Zealand, starting on Monday

Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan Cricket. X Photo
Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has suffered an ankle injury. Photo: X/IZadran18
info_icon

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a doubtful for the one-off Test against New Zealand after copping up an injury on Sunday. (Streaming | Preview | More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old opening batter hurt his ankle during team's final practice session ahead of Afghanistan's first ever Test against New Zealand, starting on Monday.

"Today, in the practice session, Ibrahim had an injury in his ankle. But it's not sure 100 per cent what will happen tomorrow. We will see what will happen with him," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi informed at the pre-match press conference.

Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan's nine Tests. He had scored his maiden century in the format earlier this year in February against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan are already without start spinner Rashid Khan. Persistent rain has marred Afghanistan and New Zealand's preparation for this historic Test.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL Aim To Cut ENG's Lead
  3. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  5. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  2. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  5. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
Hockey News
  1. India 2-0 China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Take Control With Two Goals
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  2. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  3. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  4. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  5. Kolkata Rape & Murder: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns; CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus At RG Kar | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  2. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  3. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs