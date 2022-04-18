Bundesliga 2021-22: Bayern Munich Take Another Step Closer To 32nd German League Title

Bayern Munich won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd Bundesliga title, moving nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left. (More Football News)

The Bundesliga race could be decided when the sides meet in Munich next Saturday. It was an expected but welcome win for Bayern after a surprise elimination by Spanish side Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this week.

Bayern led after 11 minutes when Danish defender Jacob Barrett Laursen scored an own-goal under pressure from league top-scorer Robert Lewandowski. The goal was awarded following a video replay which confirmed Lewandowski was not offside when he went to meet Joshua Kimmich's pass.

Serge Gnabry scored the second goal — also awarded following a VAR review — in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time from another pass by Kimmich. The first half was delayed near the end when Arminia’s Fabian Kunze was stretchered off injured after taking an elbow during an aerial challenge.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern was rarely troubled by a side that has scored only 23 goals, nine less than Lewandowski has managed himself. Lewandowksi, who has netted nearly 350 goals for the club overall, is in talks over a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

He set up Jamal Musiala for the third goal in the 85th. Third-place Bayer Leverkusen hosted fourth-placed Leipzig later Sunday to complete the 30th round.

Also, Union Berlin hoped to build on its derby win over Hertha when it faced Eintracht Frankfurt, and last-place Greuther Fürth visited Hoffenheim. On Saturday, striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 to maintain its very thin chances of catching Bayern.