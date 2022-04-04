Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Breaking Boundaries – Northeast India Holds First Female Bodybuilding Contest In Guwahati

Five female bodybuilders took part in the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship which also had one participant each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Breaking Boundaries – Northeast India Holds First Female Bodybuilding Contest In Guwahati
Female body builders prepare backstage before Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 5:19 pm

India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest for female bodybuilders. (More Sports News)

On Saturday, five women participated in the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship, a one-day event in Assam’s capital Guwahati, including one each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Female bodybuilders participate in the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship.
Female bodybuilders participate in the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship in Guwahati. AP

Bhaba Goswami, one of the organisers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history.

Related stories

Women Bodybuilders Flex Their Muscles In Historic Assam Event

40-Year-Old Tarun Gill Created History In Asia's Biggest Bodybuilding Competition IHFF Sheru Classic Amateur Olympia

Manohar Aich: The Father Of Indian Bodybuilding

One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition organised by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation. “I feel delighted to be the first winner of this event,” she said.

Winners pose during the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship.
Winners pose during the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship. AP

Sanjana comes from a small town in India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state. She works as an official in India’s customs department. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in an Asian bodybuilding championship.

Female bodybuilders do last-minute preparations before Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship.
Female bodybuilders do last-minute preparations before Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship. AP

“It has been a tough struggle right from the beginning mainly because of lack of resources and societal taboos,” said Sanjana, who is known as the ‘golden girl’ among fellow bodybuilders. “But my sheer hard work has paid all through.”

Tags

Sports Female Bodybuilding Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship Sanjana Northeast India Tarun Gill Manohar Aich Body Building Societal Taboos Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’