Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius Goal Secures WC Berth For Selecao

Brazil defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Tuesday, 10 June, in Sao Paulo, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute. The win secured a place in the upcoming World Cup for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, as they rose to second place in the standings. Despite Brazil’s attacking intent, it took a defensive error from Paraguay for the hosts to score, with Vinicius converting from an accurate cross by Matheus Cunha.