Premier Padel P1 Event: Bea Gonzalez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez Hold Their Nerve To Win

Bea González and Claudia Fernández Sánchez held their nerve to win the Premier Padel P1 event at the Movistar Arena Madrid as Argentine pair Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger shocked the men's top seeds in front of Real Madrid star Endrick to earn their first title. González and Fernández went into the first event after the 2025 summer break looking to add to their two titles so far this season and they only lost 10 games over their first two matches. It was tighter in the Saturday semi-finals as the third seeds faced eighth seeds Martina Calvo Santamaria and Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea - hot off a three-set quarter-final win over second seeds Paula Josemaría Martín and Ariana Sánchez Fallada - testing them in a 6-4 7-6 victory.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Leandro Augsburger and Martin Di Nenno | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Leandro Augsburger and Martin Di Nenno pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez celebrate the win of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger
Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburguer
Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburguer | Photo: Gianfranco Tripodo / Red Bull Content Pool

Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburguer play during the final round of the Comunidad de Madrid Premier Padel P1 2025 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez seen during the semi finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Martin Di Nenno
Martin Di Nenno | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Martin Di Nenno competes during the quarter finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Agustin Tapia
Agustin Tapia | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Agustin Tapia seen during the semi finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.

Premier Padel P1 in Madrid: Gemma Triay Pons
Gemma Triay Pons | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Gemma Triay Pons competes during the quarter finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 05, 2025.

