Sports

Premier Padel P1 Event: Bea Gonzalez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez Hold Their Nerve To Win

Bea González and Claudia Fernández Sánchez held their nerve to win the Premier Padel P1 event at the Movistar Arena Madrid as Argentine pair Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger shocked the men's top seeds in front of Real Madrid star Endrick to earn their first title. González and Fernández went into the first event after the 2025 summer break looking to add to their two titles so far this season and they only lost 10 games over their first two matches. It was tighter in the Saturday semi-finals as the third seeds faced eighth seeds Martina Calvo Santamaria and Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea - hot off a three-set quarter-final win over second seeds Paula Josemaría Martín and Ariana Sánchez Fallada - testing them in a 6-4 7-6 victory.