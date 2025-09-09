Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Leandro Augsburger and Martin Di Nenno pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez celebrate the win of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.
Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburger pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.
Martin Di Nenno and Leandro Augsburguer play during the final round of the Comunidad de Madrid Premier Padel P1 2025 in Madrid, Spain on September 7, 2025.
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez seen during the semi finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.
Martin Di Nenno competes during the quarter finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.
Agustin Tapia seen during the semi finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 06, 2025.
Gemma Triay Pons competes during the quarter finals of the Premier Padel P1 in Madrid, Spain on September 05, 2025.