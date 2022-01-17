The world knows how better Glenn Maxwell a fielder is, apart from being a classy hitter and a street-smart spinner. Time and again, the Australian all-rounder proves his mettle on the ground with some astonishing catches and jaw-dropping saves, be it inside or outside the 30-yard circle. (More Cricket News)

Though Maxwell is used to all the praises for his efforts on the field, his recent catch in a Big Bash League game even saw himself left in shock. The catch came in the 51st match of the 11th edition of the tournament that was taking place between Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat.

The match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground started with Brisbane skipper Chris Lynn winning the toss and opting to bat first. Lynn and his opening partner Nathan McSweeney added 50 runs for the first wicket, but after Lynn became the victim of Maxwell, Brisbane Heat lost another two wickets in quick intervals to get reduced to 82/3.

Just when Sam Heazlett tried to improve the scoring rate of Brisbane Heat, Maxwell cut short his stint at the crease with a sensational grab just outside the 30-yard circle.

Getting a short-of-length delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Heazlett tried to chip the ball over mid-off fielder Maxwell, who showed amazing reflexes to run to his back and time his jump to perfection to eventually grab a sensational left-handed stunner.

Watch the catch and Glenn Maxwell’s reaction:

"Degree of difficulty = 10" – Andrew Symonds



Extraordinary grab from Glenn Maxwell! One of the catches of the summer #BBL11 | BKT Golden Moment pic.twitter.com/01HmBs9VPK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2022

Brisbane Heat scored 149 runs in the stipulated quota of 20 overs as Ben Duckett scored 51. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece. In return, Joe Clarke’s 62 off just 36 helped by 37 off 30 from Maxwell and 29* off 10 from Marcus Stoinis saw Melbourne Stars comfortably winning the game with 8 wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare. Maxwell won the man of the match award.