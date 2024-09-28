Badminton

Treesa-Gayatri Vs Hsieh-Hung Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Macau Open 2024 SF Match

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 in the women's doubles category. Here are the live streaming and other details of the badminton match