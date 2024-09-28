Badminton

Treesa-Gayatri Vs Hsieh-Hung Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Macau Open 2024 SF Match

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 in the women's doubles category. Here are the live streaming and other details of the badminton match

treesa jolly and gayatri gopichand X the bridge
Indian badminton pair of Gayatri Gopichand (L) and Treesa Jolly. Photo: X | The Bridge
info_icon

The Indian pair of women's doubles in Badminton, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are set to clash with Chinese Taipei duo Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the semi-final match of the BWF Macau Open 2024 on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

The semifinal match will be played at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Macau. The Indian duo defeated the sixth-seeded pair from Chinese Taipei, Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun (21-12, 21-17) in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

The Treesa-Gayatri pair failed to impress in the Paris Olympics 2024. They also defeated yet another Chinese Taipei opponent in the round of 16 match with straight sets.

The Indian pair is just two wins away from the highly coveted Macau Open title. The final will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Kidambi Srikanth in action. - (Photo: X | BAI Media)
Macau Open 2024: Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri Enter Quarter-finals

BY PTI

Live Streaming details of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu, Macau Open 2024 Semi-Final Match

When is the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024?

The Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 will be played on Saturday, 28th September. The match will start at 11:10 am IST.

Where will be the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 played?

The Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 will be played at Macau East Asian Games Dome, Macau.

Where to watch the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024?

The Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 will be telecasted on Sports18 - 3 channel on Indian television.

Where to livestream the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024?

The Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En-Tzu semifinal match of the Macau Open 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

