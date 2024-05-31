Badminton

Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri Pull Off Another Upset; Shock 6th-Ranked Pair To Reach Semis

In the longest match of the women's doubles so far in the tournament that lasted an hour and 19 minutes, the Indian duo notched up a thrilling 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 victory to book their ticket to semifinal.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Singapore Open, BWF/Badminton Photo
Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. BWF/Badminton Photo
info_icon

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shocked the South Korean world No 6 duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Ho Yong in an astonishing come from behind victory to reach the semifinal of the Singapore Open 2024. (More Badminton News)

Treesa-Gayatri gave the South Koren duo a run for their money before going down narrowly in the first game. The Indian duo was left behind again in the second game. Trailing 12-18, Treesa-Gayatri made a stunning comeback winning the game and then followed it up with winning the decider that continued going deep.

In the longest match of the women's doubles so far in the tournament that lasted an hour and 19 minutes, the Indian duo notched up a thrilling 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 victory to book their ticket to semifinal.

Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. - BWF/Badminton Photo
Singapore Open: India's Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pull Off Major Upset, Enter QFs

BY Tejas Rane

The win comes a day after the the rising Indian pairing had pulled off a stunning victory against the second-ranked pairing of the world Baek Ha Na and Lee So He from South Korea.

Both pairs remained neck and neck in the first game but the South Korean duo eventually emerged triumphant 21-18.

The second game saw the Indians run away with early leads. The Indian duo was up 4-1 and then 7-3 but the world No 6 pairing came back strongly.

From 11-11, the South Koreans won six consecutive points and soon went up 18-12. With a loss just three points, the Indian duo showed remarkable skill and managed to win nine points while conceding just one to steal the second game.

The third game was another tight one but the Treesa-Gayatri pair kept the South Koreans at a distance throughout the decider. The game kept going deep and eventually the Indians came out on top.

Treesa-Gayatri will now take on either the eigth-ranked Indonesian pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti or the fourth-ranked Japanese duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  3. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  4. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  5. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs