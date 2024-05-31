Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri Pull Off Another Upset; Shock 6th-Ranked Pair To Reach Semis

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shocked the South Korean world No 6 duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Ho Yong in an astonishing come from behind victory to reach the semifinal of the Singapore Open 2024. (More Badminton News)
Treesa-Gayatri gave the South Koren duo a run for their money before going down narrowly in the first game. The Indian duo was left behind again in the second game. Trailing 12-18, Treesa-Gayatri made a stunning comeback winning the game and then followed it up with winning the decider that continued going deep.
In the longest match of the women's doubles so far in the tournament that lasted an hour and 19 minutes, the Indian duo notched up a thrilling 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 victory to book their ticket to semifinal.
The win comes a day after the the rising Indian pairing had pulled off a stunning victory against the second-ranked pairing of the world Baek Ha Na and Lee So He from South Korea.
Both pairs remained neck and neck in the first game but the South Korean duo eventually emerged triumphant 21-18.
The second game saw the Indians run away with early leads. The Indian duo was up 4-1 and then 7-3 but the world No 6 pairing came back strongly.
From 11-11, the South Koreans won six consecutive points and soon went up 18-12. With a loss just three points, the Indian duo showed remarkable skill and managed to win nine points while conceding just one to steal the second game.
The third game was another tight one but the Treesa-Gayatri pair kept the South Koreans at a distance throughout the decider. The game kept going deep and eventually the Indians came out on top.
Treesa-Gayatri will now take on either the eigth-ranked Indonesian pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti or the fourth-ranked Japanese duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.