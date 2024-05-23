Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Beats Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour To Enter Second Round

Ashmita Chaliha also progressed to the second round of women's singles with a 21-17 21-16 win over qualifier Sih Yun Lin of Chinese Taipei

pv sindhu X @Pvsindhu1
Former World Champion PV Sindhu will next face Korea's Sim Yu Jin. Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
info_icon

Returning from a break, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round with a straight-game win over Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

World No. 15 Sindhu, who had skipped the Uber Cup and Thailand Open, notched up a 21-17 21-16 win over Gilmour, who is ranked 22nd, in the opening-round match that lasted 46 minutes.

The fifth-seeded Indian, who last won a title in the 2022 Singapore Open, will next face Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

Ashmita Chaliha also progressed to the second round of women's singles with a 21-17 21-16 win over qualifier Sih Yun Lin of Chinese Taipei.

Ashmita will next face third seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA.

But it was curtains for Unnati Hooda and Aakarshi Kashyap as they bowed out in the opening round of women's singles.

While Hooda lost 13-21 18-21 against China's Gao Fang Jie, Kashyap was beaten 22-24 13-21 by second-seeded Chinese Wang Zhi Yi.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16: H2H, When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In men's singles, Kiran George too crashed out in the opening round, losing 16-21 17-21 against Japan's Takuma Obayashi.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, world No. 53, also advanced to the second round after outlasting Hong Kong qualifiers Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan 21-15 12-21 21-17 in 47 minutes.

The husband-wife duo will have the task of taming the top seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia next.

The pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and K Sai Pratheek defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei 23-21 21-11 to progress to the second round.

For Sindhu, it was her third win over Gilmour, a two-time medallist in the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Sindhu was quick to open up a 7-1 lead but Gilmour managed to claw back at 14-14 and 15-15. The Indian, however, dashed her hopes of a challenge as she grabbed six of the next eight points to take the first game.

After the change of sides, Sindhu was more ruthless as she didn't allow her opponent to make any comeback after once again gaining an early 3-0 lead. Sindhu was 11-6 at the break and kept moving ahead to grab eight match points. To her credit, Gilmour saved four match points before Sindhu sealed the match comfortably.

Sindhu, a former world champion, has endured a series of narrow losses ever since returning from a knee injury early this year. She is eyeing a good show in Kuala Lumpur to boost her confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.

