PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16: H2H, When, Where To Watch

Taking a step closer to ending the title drought, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the Round of 16 at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 23. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu progressed the women’s singles second round with a straight-game win over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 on Wednesday.
In the opening-round meeting that lasted just around 46 minutes, Sindhu levelledup a 21-17, 21-16 win over the 22nd ranked Gilmour. This was Sindhu's third win over the Scot.
The Indian star shuttler is currently trying her best to make a strong comeback, she was not in great form earlier, or let's say not since she sustained injury back in October 2023. No big victory has come into the talented hands of PV Sindhu. With only two quarterfinal finishes in the last six competitions so far, the 29-year-old is eager to return to her winning ways.
PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin Head To Head Record
PV Sindhu And Sim Yu Jin last came head to head in Thailand Open Women in 2022, where Sindhu won 2-0.
Live Streaming details for PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16
When to watch PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16?
The Indian badminton fans can watch PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16 on Thursday, May 23 at 8:50 am IST at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16?
Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.