India's Kiran George will be up against the world no. 3 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the second round of the Arctic Open 2024 on Thursday. The world no. 38, Kiran George will meet Christie in the men's singles event. (More Badminton News)
It will be a stunner if George manages to go past Christie in the second-round clash in Vantaa. He defeated Chinese Taipei shuttler, Wang Tzu Wei in the opening round in straight sets.
Christie, on the other hand, defeated Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in the first round to set a meeting with the Indian shuttler. The winner of the second round will face either Lee Cheuk Yiu or Li Shi Feng in the next round.
The Indian shuttler, who has a Polish International title under his name, will try his best against the Indonesian player. Lakshya Sen is the only Indian player, other than George, who is left in the men's singles event.
Kiran George Vs Jonatan Christie, Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 take place?
The Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie match in the Arctic Open 2024 will take place at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday, 10th October 2024. The match will start at 03:35 pm IST.
Where and how to watch the live broadcast of the Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?
The Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live telecasted in India on the Sports18-3, Sports18-1 and Sports18-1HD TV channels.
Where and how to watch the live stream of the Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?
The Kiran George vs Jonatan Christie match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema in India. Fans can watch the matches through the JioCinema website or application.