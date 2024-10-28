Badminton

Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament

The prize money for the Hylo Open BWF 500 tournament is set at USD 210,000. Here are the live streaming details, Indian players and last year's champions of the different events

hylo-open-2024-x-bwf
Representative image for Hylo Open BWF 500 tournament. Photo: X | BWF Media
info_icon

The Hylo Open 2024 BWF 500 tournament is set to commence on October 29 and conclude on November 3 in Saarbrucken, Germany. (More Badminton News)

Last year, Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien-chen claimed the men's singles title at the Hylo Open and is currently seeded first and ranked 9th in the world. In the women's singles, China's Beiwen Zhang took home the title, while Danish star Line Kjærsfeldt holds the top seed in the women's category.

The champions of the Hylo Open 2023 tournament are:

Men's Singles - Chou Tien-chen

Women's Singles - Beiwen Zhang

Men's Doubles - Liu Yu Chen | Ou Xuan Yi

Women's Doubles - Zhang Shu Xian | Zhen Yu

Mixed Doubles - Tang Chun Man | Tse Ying Suet

From India, Malvika Bansod is seeded sixth in women's singles, and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj will also be competing. In men's singles, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran is seeded seventh, joined by world-ranked Ayush Shetty. Other Indian players to watch include Tharun Mannepalli and Chirag Sen.

In women's doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will represent India, while Sathish will team up with Aadya Variyath in the mixed doubles event.

The prize money for the Hylo Open BWF 500 tournament is set at USD 210,000.

Hylo Open 2024 BWF 500 Live Streaming

In India, the live telecasting details for the Hylo Open badminton tournament are not yet confirmed. However, fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for BWF matches in India. Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

