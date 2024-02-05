Sports

Sean Abbott Does Star Turn As AUS Beat WI By 83 Runs, Clinch ODI Series 2-0

Sean Abbott exhibited his all-rounder skills and powered Australia to a series deciding 83-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international in Sydney on Sunday. Abbott made a better than a run-a-ball 69 and lifted Australia to a competitive 258-9 at his home ground after West Indies won the toss and opted to field, Associated Press reports. The tall fast bowler then struck inside the batting powerplay before he picked up the key wicket of Keacy Carty, who top-scored with 40, in his return spell to finish with 3-40 as West Indies was held to 175 all out in 43.3 overs.