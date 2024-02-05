The West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, right, and West Indies' Oshane Thomas, center, shake hands with the Australian players after Australia won their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Sean Abbott Does Star Turn As AUS Beat WI By 83 Runs, Clinch ODI Series 2-0
Sean Abbott exhibited his all-rounder skills and powered Australia to a series deciding 83-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international in Sydney on Sunday. Abbott made a better than a run-a-ball 69 and lifted Australia to a competitive 258-9 at his home ground after West Indies won the toss and opted to field, Associated Press reports. The tall fast bowler then struck inside the batting powerplay before he picked up the key wicket of Keacy Carty, who top-scored with 40, in his return spell to finish with 3-40 as West Indies was held to 175 all out in 43.3 overs.
The West Indies' Oshane Thomas bats against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates after catching out the West Indies' Roston Chase during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Will Sutherland, right, is congratulated by teammate Steve Smith after Sutherland took the wicket of the West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Sean Abbott, right, celebrates taking the wicket of the West Indies' Kjorn Ottley during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Sean Abbott hits a six off the West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Matt Short, right, attempts a shot in front of the West Indies' Shai Hope during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot that will have him caught out by West Indies' Matthew Forde during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.
Australia's Steve Smith turns to see he is bowled by West Indies' Matthew Forde during their one day international cricket match in Sydney.