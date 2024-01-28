Sports

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

Both Sri Lanka and Australia have qualified for the Super Six. But a win in Kimberley on Sunday will ensure that the respective team finishes on top of Group C at the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
January 28, 2024

Sri Lanka opted to bat first against three-time champions Australia in the final group match of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Both sides have already qualified for the Super Six stage which starts Tuesday. The fight today is for Group C honours. Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) and Namibia by 77 runs, while Australia got the better of Namibia and Zimbabwe by four wickets and 225 runs, respectively.

At the toss, Sri Lanka captain Sineth Jayawardena said that they were looking to up a 230-plus total, and they have prepared well to face the challenging bowling unit of the Aussies. Sri Lanka, the finalists in the 2000 home tournament, are yet to lift the trophy.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Ravishan De Silva, Supun Waduge, Rusanda Gamage, Dinura Kalupahana, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Vishwa Lahiru, Malsha Tharupathi, Ruvishan Perera, Garuka Sanketh.

Hugh Weibgen, the captain of the Australia U-19, exuded confidence, saying they are not bothered with the outcome of the toss. The bowling all-rounder added that their strength is their pace battery and will be looking for them to unleash on Sri Lanka.

Australia Playing XI: Harry Dixon (wk), Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

