Sri Lanka opted to bat first against three-time champions Australia in the final group match of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Both sides have already qualified for the Super Six stage which starts Tuesday. The fight today is for Group C honours. Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) and Namibia by 77 runs, while Australia got the better of Namibia and Zimbabwe by four wickets and 225 runs, respectively.