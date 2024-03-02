New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, bats on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra reacts after scoring 50 runs on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Steve Smith, right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Will Young n on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Advertisement
Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, left, celebrates with teammates Usman Khawaja and bowler Nathan Lyon, right, following the dismissal of New Zealand's Kane Willliamson on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips holds the ball up as he walks from the field after taking five wickets on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Advertisement
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips embraces Matt Henry as he celebrates the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Advertisement
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
Advertisement
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand Tim Southee, right, fields off his own bowling as Australia's Usman Khawaja watches on the third day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Nathan Lyon bats against New Zealand on the third day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.