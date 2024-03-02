Sports

Australia Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3: Five-Star Glenn Phillips Turns Game On Its Head

Part-time off-break bowler Glenn Phillips came up with magnificent figures of 5-45 as New Zealand shot out Australia for a total of 164 runs in their second innings on Saturday (March 2), the third day of the first cricket Test in Wellington. Phillips' maiden five-wicket total comprised the wickets of Usman Khawaja (28), first-innings century-maker Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitchell Marsh for a first-ball duck and Alex Carey (3). Matt Henry took 3-36 as Australia were bowled in less than four hours. Australia still increased their overall lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings, Associated Press reported. At stumps, New Zealand was 111-3 and 257 runs behind. Rachin Ravindra reached a half century from 77 balls just before stumps and was 56 not out at the close of play and Daryl Mitchell was 12.