Australia Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3: Five-Star Glenn Phillips Turns Game On Its Head

Part-time off-break bowler Glenn Phillips came up with magnificent figures of 5-45 as New Zealand shot out Australia for a total of 164 runs in their second innings on Saturday (March 2), the third day of the first cricket Test in Wellington. Phillips' maiden five-wicket total comprised the wickets of Usman Khawaja (28), first-innings century-maker Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitchell Marsh for a first-ball duck and Alex Carey (3). Matt Henry took 3-36 as Australia were bowled in less than four hours. Australia still increased their overall lead to 368 after leading by 204 on the first innings, Associated Press reported. At stumps, New Zealand was 111-3 and 257 runs behind. Rachin Ravindra reached a half century from 77 balls just before stumps and was 56 not out at the close of play and Daryl Mitchell was 12.

March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, bats on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

1/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra reacts after scoring 50 runs on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

2/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Steve Smith, right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Will Young n on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

3/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, left, celebrates with teammates Usman Khawaja and bowler Nathan Lyon, right, following the dismissal of New Zealand's Kane Willliamson on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

4/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips holds the ball up as he walks from the field after taking five wickets on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

5/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips embraces Matt Henry as he celebrates the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

6/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

7/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand bowler Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

8/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand Tim Southee, right, fields off his own bowling as Australia's Usman Khawaja watches on the third day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

9/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Nathan Lyon bats against New Zealand on the third day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

