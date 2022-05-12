Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Australia’s Tour To Sri Lanka 2022 Still On Despite Civil Unrest In Island Nation

Australia men's cricket team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka in June-July for three T20s, five one-day internationals and two Test matches.

Australia’s Tour To Sri Lanka 2022 Still On Despite Civil Unrest In Island Nation
Sri Lankan police officers investigate in the aftermath of riots in Colombo on Wednesday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 9:17 am

Cricket Australia on Thursday said its all-formats tour of Sri Lanka is still going ahead despite a heightening of tension due to civil unrest in the south Asian island nation. (More Cricket News)

Australia’s government has advised nationals to reconsider their need to travel to Sri Lanka after unrest followed this week’s resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Australia’s cricketers are due to travel to Sri Lanka in June and July to play three T20 internationals, five ODIs and two Test matches. An Australia A tour of Sri Lanka is planned at the same time.

Related stories

Cricket Australia Name Andrew McDonald As Head Coach Of Senior Men’s Team On Long-Term Contract

Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association Sign NFT Deal With Rario and BlockTrust  

Cricket Australia Reveals Names Of Contracted Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out

A Cricket Australia spokesman said the sporting body, the federal government and Sri Lankan cricket officials were “keeping a close eye” on developments in the country.

Cricket Australia said the players and support staff had been briefed and, with three weeks until the squad’s departure date, “there are no changes to the schedule.”

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s president promised to appoint a new prime minister, empower the Parliament and abolish the all-powerful executive presidential system as reforms aimed at stabilizing a country engulfed in a political and economic crisis.

In a televised address, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he condemned attacks on peaceful protesters by mobs who came to support his brother and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned Monday.

Tags

Sports Australia’s Tour Of Sri Lanka 2022 Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Cricket Australia Mahinda Rajapaksa Gotabaya Rajapaksa Cricket  
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read