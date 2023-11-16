South Africa are trying to mirror the efforts that their opponents Australia put into the field earlier in the day as Rassie van der Dussen pulled off a blinder to send back the dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the semi-final clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Key Battles)

Chasing 213 to win and earn a spot in the finals against India, Australia started off brightly as David Warner and Travis Head launched attack after attack onto the Proteas bowlers. However, Temba Bavuma introduced Aiden Markram and it worked splendidly as he removed Warner for 29 as that set the tone for a Proteas comeback.

In the eight over, Kagiso Rabada bowled a length delivery outside the off stump and Marsh drived it on the rise and the ball flew straight into the South African's hands who pulled off a blinder of a catch. Van der Dussen's 'Jonty-esque' effort was enough to send back Marsh for a duck as the Proteas roared themselves back into the contest.

Earlier David Miller struck a 116-ball 101 as it lifted South Africa to 212 after his team had lost four early wickets against Australia during the second semifinal of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Miller hit eight fours and five sixes during his rescue act, and brought up his century with a maximum over deep midwicket off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, South Africa were off to a disastrous start losing both their openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with just eight runs on the board in the sixth over. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram too didn't last long, leaving South Africa precariously placed at 24/4 in the 12th over.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood wrecked havoc into the South Africa's innings as it looked the latter would be bowled out cheaply.

However, a partnership of 95 runs between Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48 balls) steadied the ship before Australia struck again to remove the latter through Travis Head.

(With PTI inputs)