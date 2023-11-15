Australia Vs South Africa Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Three Key Battles to Look Forward To

It has the makings of a bonafide big-ticket thriller. In a reprise of the 1999 and 2007 World Cup knockout clashes, five-time champions Australia will take on an attack-minded South Africa in the second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two teams will lock horns at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, November 16, with the winner proceeding to the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. (Preview | Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming | Full Coverage)

The Proteas comprehensively beat the Aussies by 134 runs in their league-stage encounter in Lucknow, but that may not give Temba Bavuma's side the upper hand, given their national team's history in the ODI World Cup. It is not for no reason that South Africa are considered as perennial underperformers, when it comes to the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In most editions of the 50-over World Cup, South Africa go in as a contender for the title. They usually begin well too, as evidenced by the fact that the Proteas have not qualified for the knockout stage just twice in the showpiece tournament's history - in 2003 and 2019.

Yet, the nation has never progressed beyond the semi-finals, giving rise to the unwanted tag of 'chokers' for them. And hence, Bavuma's men will look to break the long-standing semi-final jinx with a victory against the Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

With that, here's a look at three key-player battles that can shape the result of the AUS vs RSA semi-final in Kolkata:

David Warner Vs Marco Jansen

Despite a slow start to the World Cup, Australia's veteran opener David Warner has lit up the stage with two consecutive centuries and a half-century. The diminutive southpaw showed simply how dangerous he can be in ICC tournaments with a blockbuster knock of 163 against Pakistan. Warner is a big-match player and will be one to watch out for in the semi-final. Out to quell his aggression would be the tall, lanky Marco Jansen who has been one of the most consistent bowlers at this edition of the World Cup, picking up 17 wickets from eight games. He would look to use his height to his advantage against Warner, and might employ the bouncer frequently to rattle the Aussie.

Mitchell Marsh Vs Keshav Maharaj

Tall Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is in red-hot form after the spendid 177-run knock in the previous game against Bangladesh. He has the propensity to hit the big shots and had earlier smashed a ton against Pakistan too in the World Cup. Marsh will be eyeing the Proteas attack for another assault on Thursday, but he will need to careful against the left-arm spin of Keshav Maharaj. The 33-year-old Maharaj has looked in rhythm and has bagged 14 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup so far, including Shubman Gill's scalp off what many considered as the 'Ball Of The Tournament'.

Quinton De Kock Vs Adam Zampa

The rampaging Quinton de Kock has taken the tournament, his last in the 50-over format, by storm with an avalanche of runs. De Kock is among the top run-getters currently with 591 runs from nine games, and will aim to add many more on Thursday to take his side to a strong position. But it will not be easy going against leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who leads the bowling charts with 22 wickets in the league stage, including three four-wicket-hauls in a row. Zampa is relishing the Indian conditions and will look to add de Kock to his growing list of World Cup scalps.