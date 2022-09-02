Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Virat Kohli Equals Rohit Sharma's Record - Stats Highlights

The half-century against Hong Kong helped Virat Kohli go level with Rohit Sharma for most scores of fifty or more in Twenty-20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli goes level with Rohit Sharma for most scores of fifty or more in T20Is.
Virat Kohli goes level with Rohit Sharma for most scores of fifty or more in T20Is. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 8:55 am

Virat Kohli equalled Rohit Sharma's tally of scores of fifty or more in Twenty-20 Internationals with his fine half-century against Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 31). (More Cricket News)

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 runs in 74 minutes off 44 balls with one four and three sixes, ended a 6-month-long wait for a fifty in Twenty-20 International cricket.

The half-century, his second in the format in 2022, helped Virat Kohli go level with Rohit Sharma for most scores of fifty or more in Twenty-20 Internationals. This was Viray Kohli's 31st fifty-plus score in the format. Rohit Sharma has 27 half-centuries and four hundreds in Twenty-20 Internationals.

No other batter has more than 30 such scores in Twenty-20 Internationals with Pakistan’s Babar Azam (27 fifty-plus scores), Australian David Warner (23 fifty-plus scores), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (22 fifty-plus scores) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (21 fifty plus scores) the others with more than 20 scores of fifty or more.

Virat Kohli hit the first fifty by a batter in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates as the star batter showed signs of a return to form. The right-handed top-order batter followed up the solid 35 that he had scored against Pakistan to finish with 59 not out against Hong Kong.

While Virat Kohli has 31 such scores, he is yet to make a hundred in Twenty-20 Internationals. All of the other batters with 15 or more fifty-plus scores in men's Twenty-20 Internationals have at least one hundred.

Rohit Sharma became the first batter to score 3500 runs in Twenty-20 during his 21-run knock. He was playing the 126th innings of the 134th Twenty-20 International match.

Most 50-plus Scores In T20 Internationals
(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0 - 50+)

Virat Kohli (India) - 101 - 93 - 26 - 3402 - 50.77 - 94* - 137.12 - 0 - 31 - 3 - 31;
Rohit Sharma (India) - 134 - 126 - 16 - 3520 - 32.00 - 118 - 139.84 - 4 - 27 - 8 - 31;
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 75 - 70 - 10 - 2696 - 44.93 - 122 - 129.36 - 1 - 26 - 3 - 27;
David Warner (Australia) - 91 - 91 - 11 - 2684 - 33.55 - 100* - 140.89 - 1 - 22 - 6 - 23;
Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 121 - 117 - 7 - 3497 - 31.79 - 105 - 135.80 - 2 - 20 - 3 - 22;
Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 114 - 113 - 8 - 3011 - 28.67 - 115* - 134.84 - 1 - 20 - 10 - 21.

Tags

Sports Cricket Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup India AT Asia Cup Cricket India National Cricket Team Hong Kong National Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Babar Azam David Warner Martin Guptill Paul Stirling Cricket Stats
