Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Super Four: India And Pakistan Lock Horns Second Time - Stats Preview

India have won seven, lost two and tied one in 10 T20Is played against Pakistan. Here's all you need to know ahead of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match.

India and Pakistan will meet for the 11th time in T20Is.
India and Pakistan will meet for the 11th time in T20Is. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 6:36 pm

India who defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting contest in the league match, lock horns for the second time in this Asia Cup in a Super Four match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 4). (More Football News)

It will be 11th Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and third in Twenty-20 Asia Cup.

India have won seven, lost two and tied one in 10 Twenty-20 Internationals played against Pakistan. They beat Pakistan in a bowl out after the match ended in a tied at Durban on September 14, 2007.

The 'Men in Blue' have won four and lost one in the last five matches played against Pakistan. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets when the two teams met for the first time in Twenty-20 Asia Cup at Mirpur, Dhaka on February 27, 2016. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets when the two teams met for the first time in Asia Cup 2022 at the same ground on August 28, 2022. It was their second meeting in Twenty-20 Asia Cup.

Four teams - India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the official host Sri Lanka - progressed to the Super Four of this Asia Cup. India topped Group A while Afghanistan finished as the leader of Group B. Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 4 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday (September 1) in Dubai. Pakistan was the last team to qualify for Super Four with a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday (September 2) in Sharjah.

India vs Pakistan In Twenty-20 Internationals

SUMMARY OF RESULTS
(Venue - Played - Ind won - Pak won - Tied)

In Bangladesh - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0;
In India - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;
In South Africa - 2 - 1 - 0 - 1;
In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;
In United Arab Emirates - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0;
Total - 10 - 7 - 2 - 1.
In Asia Cup - 2 - 2 - 0 - 0.
Last five matches - 5 - 4 - 1 - 0 .

** India defeated Pakistan in a bowl out after the match ended in a tie.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 192/5 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad on 28-12-2012;
Pakistan: 181/7 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad on 28-12-2012.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 133/9 in 20 overs at Bengaluru on 25-12-2012;
Pakistan: 83 all out in 17.3 overs at Dhaka on 27-02-2016.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 78 not out by Virat Kohli at Colombo on 30-09-2012;
Pakistan: 79 by Mohammad Rizwan at Dubai on 24-10-2021.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 4/26 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Dubai on 28-08-2022;
Pakistan: 4/18 by Mohammed Asif at Durban on 14 -09-2007.

