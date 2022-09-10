Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Records 3rd Best Bowling Figures For India In T20Is - Stats Highlights

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed five wickets in an innings for the second time and became the first Indian and 10th bowler overall to claim do so in T20Is.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off the field after their win against Afghanistan.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off the field after their win against Afghanistan. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 7:30 am

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded his best bowling performance in Twenty-20 Internationals by taking five wickets for four runs in four overs against Afghanistan in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 8). (More Cricket News)

It was third best bowling performance for India in Twenty-20 Internationals after six for 7 in 3.2 overs by Deepak Chahar against Bangladesh at Nagpur on November 10, 2019 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s six for 25 in four overs against England at Bengaluru on February 1, 2017.

The right arm medium pacer’s figures is also the best by an Indian outside India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav shared the previous record. Both bowlers claimed five wickets for 24 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did the same against South Africa at Johannesburg on February 18, 2018 while Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 24 runs against England in Manchester on July 3.2018.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance is also the best against Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game. Bangladesh’s slow left-arm bowler, Nasum Ahmed who took four wickets for 10 runs at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 3, 2022, held the previous record.

The 32-year-old bowler claimed five wickets in an innings for the second time in 76 innings of 77 matches and became the first Indian and 10th bowler overall to claim two five-wicket hauls in Twenty-20 Internationals.

Best Bowling For India In T20Is
(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

6/7 - Deepak Chahar - Bangladesh - Nagpur - 10-11-2019;
6/25 - Yuzvendra Chahal - England - Bengaluru - 01-02-2017;
5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Afghanistan - Dubai - 09-09-2022;
5/24 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - South Africa - Johannesburg - 18 -02-2018;
5/24 - Kuldeep Yadav - England - Manchester - 03-07-2018.

Two Five-wicket Hauls In T20Is
(Bowler - M - I - Overs - Runs - Wkts - AVG - S/R - 4WI - 5WI - Best)

Aamir Kaleem (Oman) - 33 - 28 - 80 - 557 - 32 - 17.40 - 15.00 - 2 - 2 - 5/15;
Ashton Agar (Australia) - 46 - 46 - 161.4 - 1048 - 47 - 22.29 - 20.63 - 0 - 2 - 6/30;
Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 38 - 38 - 140.5 - 948 - 63 - 15.04 - 13.41 - 2 - 2 - 5/23;
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Ind) - 77 - 76 - 265.5 - 1826 - 84 - 21.73 - 18.98 - 3 - 2 - 5/4;
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 84 - 83 - 299.5 - 2225 - 107 - 20.79 - 16.81 - 1 - 2 - 5/6;
Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 39 - 39 - 147.3 - 952 - 66 - 14.42 - 13.40 - 3 - 2 - 6/8;
Dinesh Nakrani (Uganda) - 33 - 32 - 112.2 - 665 - 49 - 13.57 - 13.75 - 1 - 2 - 6/7;
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 71 - 71 - 268.2 - 1677 - 118 - 14.21 - 13.64 - 4 - 2 - 5/3;
Umar Gul (Pakistan) - 60 - 60 - 200.3 - 1443 - 85 - 16.97 - 14.15 - 4 - 2 - 5/6;
Zaker Taqawi (Sweden) - 9 - 9 - 28.3 - 166 - 20 - 8.30 - 8.55 - 0 - 2 - 5/17.

