Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashley Giles Steps Down As England’s Managing Director Following Ashes Debacle

Ashley Giles, who stayed in the role for three years, saw England clinching their first-ever ODI World Cup under his reign.

Ashley Giles Steps Down As England’s Managing Director Following Ashes Debacle
Andrew Strauss replaces Ashley Giles on interim basis. ECB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 5:26 pm

One of the leaders of English cricket has stepped down following the humiliating Ashes series in Australia. (More Cricket News)

Ashley Giles, managing director of the England men's team, is leaving after three years in the role. Former test captain Andrew Strauss will take over on an interim basis.

England lost 4-0 in the Ashes series.

Related stories

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Leigh Kasperek Gets Axe, Sophie Devine To Lead New Zealand At Home

ICC U-19 World Cup: How Ton-Up Yash Dhull Has Followed Footsteps Of Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand

“Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter, we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our test team to succeed,” said Tom Harrison, the England and Wales Cricket Board's chief executive.

Under Giles, England won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time but has had a turbulent time in the test format, with the ECB's focus seemingly having been on white-ball cricket.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances,” said Giles, a former England test spinner. 

“This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.”

Giles said he was “looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

Tags

Sports Cricket Ashely Giles England National Cricket Team Ashes 2021-22 England And Wales Cricket Board ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

India To Play Pink-Ball Test Against Sri Lanka In Bengaluru, Says Sourav Ganguly

India To Play Pink-Ball Test Against Sri Lanka In Bengaluru, Says Sourav Ganguly

Australia Women Retain Ashes With 27-Run Win Over England In First ODI

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: First Phase Begins On February 10; Knockouts From May 30

2022 Winter Olympics: No COVID Cases In Indian Team As Manager Tests Negative

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 10 Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast