Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics

Arsenal slumped to a 0-1 loss at Newcastle United for the second year in a row on Saturday (November 2, 2024) to make it three straight Premier League games without a win for the Gunners. Alexander Isak's early header was enough for Eddie Howe's team to end a five-game winless run in the league as the hosts easily neutralized Arsenal's struggling attack the rest of the way. The loss meant Arsenal found themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool, who pipped Brighton 2-1 later.