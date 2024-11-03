Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics

Newcastle United's goalkeeper Nick Pope clears the ball from a corner, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle.
Arsenal's Ben White, left and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, right, is fouled by Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, is fouled by Newcastle United's Joe Willock, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.
Referee John Brooks, left, speaks with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle.