Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics

Arsenal slumped to a 0-1 loss at Newcastle United for the second year in a row on Saturday (November 2, 2024) to make it three straight Premier League games without a win for the Gunners. Alexander Isak's early header was enough for Eddie Howe's team to end a five-game winless run in the league as the hosts easily neutralized Arsenal's struggling attack the rest of the way. The loss meant Arsenal found themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool, who pipped Brighton 2-1 later.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Newcastle United vs Arsenal
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's goalkeeper Nick Pope clears the ball from a corner, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United
Britain Soccer Premier League: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Arsenal's Ben White, left and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL: Newcastle United vs Arsenal
EPL: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, right, is fouled by Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United
EPL: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, is fouled by Newcastle United's Joe Willock, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

English Premier League: Newcastle United vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Referee John Brooks, left, speaks with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United
English Premier League: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match: Newcastle United vs Arsenal
English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, at St James' Park, in Newcastle.

