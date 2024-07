Sports

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Sportspersons Galore At Mumbai Ceremony - In Pics

Prominent athletes from various disciplines congregated in Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday (July 13, 2024). Legends like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene, and present-day stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were among the numerous cricketers to grace the occasion. Boxing titan MC Mary Kom and tennis bulwark Saina Mirza were among the big names from other sports to join the festivities.