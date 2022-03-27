Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
After Bahrain, India Lose To Belarus In International Football Friendly

India did well in the first half to deprive Belarus of a goal but in the second half the opponent team scored three, including an injury-time goal.

After Bahrain, India Lose To Belarus In International Football Friendly
India are 10 places below Belarus in the FIFA rankings at 104th. AIFF

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 12:33 am

India conceded three second half goals to suffer a disappointing 0-3 defeat against Belarus in their second international football friendly match in Manama on Saturday. (More Football News)

India had lost to Bahrain 1-2 in their first international friendly match in Manama on Wednesday.

Bykau Artsem (48th minute), Salavei Andrei (68th) and Hramyka Valery (90+2) were the goal scorers for Belarus who are 10 places above India in the FIFA rankings at 94th.

India did well in the first session as they kept Belarus at bay but lost way in the second session, which should be a cause of concern for head coach Igor Stimac, with just over two months left for the Asian Cup final round qualifiers in Kolkata in June.    

Hormipam Ruivah made his debut for India.

