Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

African Cup of Nations 2021 Deadly Stampede: Cameroon Blames On ‘Massive’ Influx Of Fans

The stampede during the Cameroon vs Comoros round of 16 match at the African Cup of Nations 2021 left eight people dead and another 38 injured.

African Cup of Nations 2021 Deadly Stampede: Cameroon Blames On ‘Massive’ Influx Of Fans
Gendarmerie search Cameroon football fans outside the stadium before the AFCON 2021 tie vs Gambia. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 1:24 pm

Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations 2021 on a ‘massive’ influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to a game involving the host team and tried to force their way in to avoid security checks and COVID-19 screening. (More Football News)

In response, the government ordered 250 extra police officers for Cameroon’s next game, a quarterfinal against Gambia on Saturday at a different stadium. Cameroon won the game 2-0 with security visibly heightened both inside and outside the stadium.

Related stories

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso March Into Semifinals  

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit

Several Killed At African Cup Stampede: A Look At Major Football-related Crowd Disasters

The stampede at Monday’s Cameroon-Comoros last 16 match at the African Cup’s main Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde left eight people dead and another 38 injured, seven of them seriously. It was one of the worst stadium disasters in the history of Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said at a news conference on Friday that the full results of a government investigation were not yet available, but he did reveal some new information.

Close to 60,000 fans tried to get into the game at the Olembe, Kombi said, when the crowd was meant to be capped at a maximum of 48,000 people because of COVID-19 restrictions. African Cup organizers have made it compulsory for fans to present negative virus tests and proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games.

But many fans didn’t have tickets or meet the COVID-19 screening criteria and so forced their way in, Kombi said. Local TV stations have broadcast footage of fans climbing over security fences at the time of the crush.

“I will not be able to give you the results of investigations ordered by Cameroon President Paul Biya but the massive and late influx of supporters and spectators at Yaounde’s Olembe stadium caused the crush,” Kombi said.

Also, the fans had arrived late because they had been watching an earlier match on TV, Kombi said. Authorities haven’t yet explained why security officials directed fans toward a gate that was locked, as witnesses have claimed and which contributed to the crush. Or why security was so inadequate and so easily overwhelmed.

Kombi is also the president of Cameroon’s local organizing committee for the tournament. He said the increased security for Cameroon’s game against Gambia in the commercial capital Douala on Saturday was “to stop the uncivil behavior of Cameroonians who want to force themselves into the stadium when they do not have entry tickets and negative COVID-19 test results.”

Kombi said organizers would no longer allow children under the age of 11 to attend games after a number of children were caught up in the crush at the Olembe.

The Confederation of African Football, which runs the African Cup alongside local organizers, has taken one of the quarterfinals away from the Olembe Stadium as a result of the crush. CAF president Patrice Motsepe said the Olembe also will not host a semifinal and the final on February 6 unless Cameroon soccer officials can guarantee the games will be safe.

The extra police presence at the Japoma Stadium in Douala for Saturday’s game was also in response to an incident at that stadium during a group game between Algeria and Ivory Coast, when around 40 fans invaded the field at the end of the match. Some of the fans grabbed hold of players and had to be dragged away.

Cameroon police chief Martin Mbarga Nguelle said he has personally overseen the security preparations for Cameroon’s quarterfinal.
The Central African nation is hosting the African Cup for the first time in 50 years and its preparations have been under scrutiny. It was meant to host in 2019 but was stripped of that year’s event by CAF because of problems with its stadium preparations.

CAF warned Cameroon as recently as a few months ago that the facilities and security plans at the Olembe were inadequate and threatened to take the opening game away from the 60,000-seat arena, which cost Cameroon over $300 million to build for the African Cup.

Tags

Sports African Cup Of Nations 2021 AFCON 2021 Cameroon Vs Comoros Confederation Of African Football CAF Football African Football Cameroon National Football Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

French Cup 2021-22: Marseille Beat Montpellier In Penalty Shootout To Reach Quarterfinals

French Cup 2021-22: Marseille Beat Montpellier In Penalty Shootout To Reach Quarterfinals

Pakistan Super League 2022: Multan Sultans Pull Off Record Run Chase Vs Lahore Qalandars

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso March Into Semifinals  

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty Retain No.1 Ranking; Danielle Collins Breaks Into Top-10

Adama Traore, Spain Winger, Returns To Barcelona On Loan From Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi