Two weeks after playing an absolutely incredible T20 international against India that went to a double Super Over, Afghanistan are now in Sri Lanka for an all-format foray. The tour, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is, begins with a one-off Test match in Colombo starting Friday, February 2, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Both teams will be playing red-ball cricket after a lengthy gap. While Sri Lanka's last five-day game was against Pakistan in July 2023 - one which they lost by an innings and 222 runs - Afghanistan's previous Test outing was in June 2023 against Bangladesh, where Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co suffered a whopping 546-run defeat.