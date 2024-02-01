Sports

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch One-Off Test

This will be the first-ever Test meeting between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva's first game as skipper of the island outfit. Here is all you need to know about the SL vs AFG match - timing, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
February 1, 2024

X/Afghanistan Cricket Board : Captains Dhananjaya de Silva (left) and Hashmatullah Shahidi pose with the trophy ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match in Colombo.
Two weeks after playing an absolutely incredible T20 international against India that went to a double Super Over, Afghanistan are now in Sri Lanka for an all-format foray. The tour, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is, begins with a one-off Test match in Colombo starting Friday, February 2, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Both teams will be playing red-ball cricket after a lengthy gap. While Sri Lanka's last five-day game was against Pakistan in July 2023 - one which they lost by an innings and 222 runs - Afghanistan's previous Test outing was in June 2023 against Bangladesh, where Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co suffered a whopping 546-run defeat.

Talismanic all-rounder Rashid Khan will not play the match, as he is still recovering from a back surgery that has kept him out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in November. As for Sri Lanka, this will be Dhananjaya de Silva's first game as captain. The spin-bowling all-rounder replaces Dimuth Karunaratne at the helm for the island nation.

While home conditions favour Lanka greatly, they cannot take Afghanistan's batting order lightly, as it boasts of talented, explosive players like Ibrahim Zadran and a steady head in Shahidi.

Head-To-Head Record

This will be the first Test meeting between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The former have played just seven five-day games so far after getting Test status in 2017, and none of them have been against SL.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Nijat Masood, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madhushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Udara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Gunasekara.

Live Streaming Details Of Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, one-off Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match will be played between Friday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 6 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 10am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match live?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD TV channels in India.

Where will the game be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Sonyliv app and website in India.

