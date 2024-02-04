Ibrahim Zadran made a maiden Test century and was involved in two crucial partnerships to take Afghanistan to 199-1 and reduce a big first-innings deficit to 42 runs at stumps on the third day of the only Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Zadran opened the innings with Noor Ali Zadran with Afghanistan tailing Sri Lanka by 241 runs in the first innings at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Playing in his sixth test, he finished day three on 101 not out including 11 boundaries having spent nearly six hours at the crease, facing 217 deliveries.