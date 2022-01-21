Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Captain Sam Kerr Nets Five As Australia Maul Indonesia 18-0

Sam Kerr, who was named FIFA Best Player Award runner-up, also became Australia's all-time top-scorer across genders surpassing Tim Cahill.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Captain Sam Kerr Nets Five As Australia Maul Indonesia 18-0
Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring against Indonesia in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. - AP

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 9:48 pm

Captain Sam Kerr struck five goals for the tournament’s first hat-trick in Australia’s 18-0 mauling of lowly Indonesia in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 opening match in Mumbai on Friday. (More Football News)

The star Chelsea striker, who was named the FIFA Best Player Award runner-up recently, began the match one goal behind Tim Cahill in Australia’s all-time (male-or-female), top scorers’ list and ended it four ahead for a total of 54 in her 105th match.

The Group B match between the highest and lowest-ranked teams at Mumbai Football Arena turned out to be a completely lop-sided one with the 2010 champions scoring at will against an Indonesia side making their first appearance since 1989.

Kerr, who was third in this year’s prestigious women’s Ballon d’Or Award, was one of eight Matildas to get their name on the scoresheet in the win, Australia’s biggest ever in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Indonesia put up a brave defensive display in the early minutes, but their resistance was broken when Emily van Egmond's pass found Kerr, who steered home her 50th international goal on nine minutes.

That goal levelled Cahill's record, and Kerr duly broke it just two minutes later, with another van Egmond pass giving the Australian captain a virtually unmissable sight at goal.

Kerr turned provider, teeing up Caitlin Foord for Australia’s third in the 14th minute, before Mary Fowler got in on the act with an accomplished finish three minutes later, and the Matildas were 5-0 up when Raso bravely headed home in the 24th minute.

With 94th ranked Indonesia powerless to combat Australia’s pace and movement, Kerr completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot shortly before a sensational 15-yard strike from Carpenter extended the lead further.

Eight quickly became nine when Kerr poked home her fourth from a few feet out, with van Egmond once again the provider, before van Egmond herself made it nine at half-time with a thumping penalty kick shortly after.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson made five changes to his 11th ranked team at the interval, but little changed on the pitch, with Carpenter bringing up double figures with a speculative long-range effort before Kerr took her individual tally to five, then set up the productive van Egmond for a cushioned header to make it 12-0.

Van Egmond completed her hat-trick and made it 13-0 just before the hour mark before Kerr missed a penalty kick. Substitute Kyah Simon added to the tally before she made it 16-0 in the 71st minute.

It was a game raining with goals, but Aivi Luik scored the best of them when she superbly back-heeled Australia's 17th in the 78th minute, before Raso gave the final touch for the biggest win of the competition in over 20 years. 

Tags

Sports AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Football Women's Football Australia Women's National Football Team Sam Kerr Tim Cahill Indonesia Women's National Football Team Ballon D'Or Award
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Korea Republic Ease Past Vietnam 3-0 In Group C

SA Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan Lead South Africa To Series Win Over India

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes Karen Khachanov To Enter Fourth Round 

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Sign Brazilian Forward Diego Maurício On Short-Term Deal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot