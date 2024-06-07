ETH To Reach $5K After ETF Approvals - What Does That Mean For Altcoin Markets?

The U.S. SEC has approved spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be traded on U.S.-based stock exchanges. On May 23, the SEC approved exchange applications to list and trade spot ether ETFs, thus enabling the potential approval of the funds themselves. Before this decision, only Ethereum futures ETFs had received approval for trading in the United States. ETFs are investment vehicles that bear a resemblance to mutual funds, but their trading is more similar to stocks on stock exchanges that function in a traditional way.