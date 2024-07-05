Woxsen University Unveils R.A.C.E.: Asia's Finest Sporting Hub With Cutting-Edge Technology And Comprehensive Facilities

Beyond these highlights, R.A.C.E. offers comprehensive facilities for athletics including Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, and the challenging Steeple Chase Water Jump. Field events are equally well-equipped with facilities for Shotput, Javelin, Discus, and Hammer throws. Additionally we've also got America’s fastest-growing sport, Pickle Ball courts here.



R.A.C.E. isn't just a facility, it's a breeding ground for champions. This world-class arena empowers athletes of all levels to train, compete, and achieve their full potential. Stay tuned for the grand opening!



Thanks to Krish Jagarlamudi for capturing the magnificence and grandeur of R.A.C.E!