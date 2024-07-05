Woxsen University Unveils R.A.C.E.: Asia's Finest Sporting Hub With Cutting-Edge Technology And Comprehensive Facilities

Unveiling Asia's finest FIFA Quality Pro-standards Synthetic Turf Football field and a state-of-the-art 10-lane Synthetic Athletic Track at Woxsen University. Crafted meticulously over the past year across 5 expansive acres, this premier facility sets a new benchmark in sporting infrastructure.
The Synthetic Athletic Track, designed to World Athletics Class 1 standards by Proplastic, Germany, incorporates cutting-edge SmarTrack technology. Embedded sensors capture real-time performance and analytics, revolutionizing athlete training and competition monitoring.
Complementing this, the FIFA Quality Pro Synthetic Turf Football field by Field Turf, USA, ensures unparalleled playability and durability. This combination makes our sports arena not only the pinnacle of international standards but also the most distinctive in South Asia.
Beyond these highlights, R.A.C.E. offers comprehensive facilities for athletics including Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, and the challenging Steeple Chase Water Jump. Field events are equally well-equipped with facilities for Shotput, Javelin, Discus, and Hammer throws. Additionally we've also got America’s fastest-growing sport, Pickle Ball courts here.
R.A.C.E. isn't just a facility, it's a breeding ground for champions. This world-class arena empowers athletes of all levels to train, compete, and achieve their full potential. Stay tuned for the grand opening!
Thanks to Krish Jagarlamudi for capturing the magnificence and grandeur of R.A.C.E!
