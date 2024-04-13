National

Youtuber Couple Dies By Suicide In Haryana

Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, they said.

Advertisement

Live-in couple allegedly commits suicide in Haryana
info_icon

A live-in couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.

Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, they said.

They had been living in the residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past one month, police said.

The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained why they took the extreme step.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch