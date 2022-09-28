Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Youth Holds Solo Protest Over Potholes On National Highway

The youth, Likith Rai, had held a similar protest in front of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) office seeking justice for his collegemate Aatish, who lost his life while trying to evade a pothole on the road near Bikarnakatte-Kandettu cross on August 5. The MCC had since taken steps to repair the roads.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 4:20 pm

A youth from the city on Wednesday staged a solo protest at the Nanthoor circle here against the apathy of the authorities towards the condition of roads on National Highway 75.

Rai, who protested at Nanthoor today, came with a placard, saying "Come Back Modiji. Road work Sirf Modi hai tho Mumkin hai? #Potholese Azaadi. We demand safe roads."

Talking to reporters, he said several accidents are taking place on the highway. We are demanding that elected representatives should take the initiative to provide good roads to commuters who are paying road tax.

Rai said the roads were repaired during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city. The PM should travel by road from Sakleshpur to Mangaluru to know the pathetic condition of the roads, he said. He also wanted the authorities to provide proper street lights on the NH roads.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Youth Solo Protest Potholes National Highway Bikarnakatte-Kandettu Cross Elected Representatives Condition Of Roads National Highway 75
