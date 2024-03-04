'You May Disagree With Nehru, But To Degrade Him Is Not Right': Karan Singh

My impression of him began much earlier when I was still in school. I read his brilliant autobiography The Discovery of India and it mesmerised me. So, even before I met him, I had read about him. I remember the time when Pandit ji first came to meet my father. I couldn’t meet him then. During his next visit, my father walked with him into my room and said, “Tiger is your great admirer”. Since then, Pandit ji has always called me ‘Tiger’. His letters to me used to start with ‘My dear Tiger’. Then I went to America. When I came back due to the evolving circumstantial situations, my father had to leave the state. I was very rigid and went to meet Pandit ji at Teen Murti. He told me: “Tiger, you are a young man and a New India is coming up. Whatever your past might be, look at the future.” This is something that I have always done. I never looked back at the past, either in regret or in anger. From that time onwards, Pandit ji guided me throughout. In his 17-year tenure (as prime minister), he was a towering figure. Modi’s overwhelming presence nowadays is very similar to that of Nehru during those days. After the Partition, the country went through unbearable trauma. With millions of refugees pouring in, Delhi became a refugee camp. Had there been no Nehru and Sardar Patel, Churchill’s prophecy that ‘after we leave, India will break into twenty pieces’ would have come true.