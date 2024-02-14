World Today Needs Govts Which Are Inclusive, Free From Corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption, as he asserted that his mantra over the years has been 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

Addressing the World Governments Summit here on the second day of this visit to the UAE, Modi said that in the last few years in India, people's trust in the government government has increased.

"People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments," he said.