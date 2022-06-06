Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

World Environment Day: Native varieties of tree saplings planted in Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

Indigenous plant species were planted in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan to commemorate the occasion of World Environment Day. The Governor emphasized on the significance of the action as well as its need today.

World Environment Day: Native varieties of tree saplings planted in Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 2:18 pm

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Saplings of 100 native tree varieties were planted in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday.


Governor R N Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi along with others planted 100 native tree saplings of various species to mark the the occasion of World Environment Day, a Raj Bhavan release said.


Ravi emphasised on the importance of trees and their role in the protection of our environment. He insisted that mere planting of trees will not serve the purpose. The most important part of the process is shouldering responsibility in maintaining them with proper irrigation and other operations like pruning at appropriate time.


"All the selected tree saplings are indigenous in nature, suitable to grow in our existing soil and climatic conditions", the release said. Adding, these trees can withstand drought, prolonged inundation of water and occasional cyclones. 

Tags

National World Environment Day (WED) Indigenous Species Importance Of Trees Climate Change Governor Responsibilty Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act