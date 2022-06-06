Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Saplings of 100 native tree varieties were planted in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday.



Governor R N Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi along with others planted 100 native tree saplings of various species to mark the the occasion of World Environment Day, a Raj Bhavan release said.



Ravi emphasised on the importance of trees and their role in the protection of our environment. He insisted that mere planting of trees will not serve the purpose. The most important part of the process is shouldering responsibility in maintaining them with proper irrigation and other operations like pruning at appropriate time.



"All the selected tree saplings are indigenous in nature, suitable to grow in our existing soil and climatic conditions", the release said. Adding, these trees can withstand drought, prolonged inundation of water and occasional cyclones.