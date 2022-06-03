Friday, Jun 03, 2022
World Bicycle Day: PM Modi Asks People To Take Inspiration From Mahatma Gandhi

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly. 

World Bicycle Day: PM Modi Asks People To Take Inspiration From Mahatma Gandhi
World Bicycle Day

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 10:30 am

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. 

Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

(With PTI inputs)

