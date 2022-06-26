Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Work On Dharwad-Belagavi Railway Project Set To Start Soon: CM Bommai

Work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon as promised by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Work On Dharwad-Belagavi Railway Project Set To Start Soon: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 6:27 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon.
       

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a textile showroom at Tilakwadi here.
       

Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, “Grants for the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project have been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process. The Union government has given the necessary clearance in this regard.” 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Belagavi Prominent Commercial Hub Dharwad-Belagavi Railway Project Union Government
Visually told More

