Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Word 'Hindu' Is Persian, Its Meaning Is Very Dirty: Karnataka Congress Leader Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said the real meaning of word 'Hindu' would make people very ashamed.

Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi Twitter/Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:10 pm

Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said the word 'Hindu' is of Persian origin and its meaning is "very dirty".

Jarkiholi also said that the real meaning of the word 'Hindu' would make you ashamed. 

Reacting to Jarkiholi's statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it "unequivocally".

In a video that has surfaced online, Jarkiholi goes on to question why a religion, which he claims to be foreign, is being imposed on people.

"Hindu religion, that religion, this religion, where did 'Hindu' word come from? What's its relation to India? It's Persian from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Ubzkekistan...How is 'Hindu' yours then? There should be a discussion," said Jarkiholi in Hindi in a video that has surfaced online.

He further said, "See now on WhatsApp, Wikipedia. Where has this word come from? Why are you placing it on the top? You will be ashamed if you learn its meaning. The meaning of 'Hindu' is very dirty. It's already on the website. They are imposing a religion and word of somewhere else on us."

Surjewala rejected the statement and said Congress respects every religion, belief, and faith.

"Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief, and faith. This is the essence of India," said Surjewala in a tweet.

