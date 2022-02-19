Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

The body was dug up and sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP
Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 6:01 pm

The body of a woman was exhumed days after it was buried following registration of a case of dowry death in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday. The body was sent for post-mortem after it was dug up on Friday.


According to the police, the family of the woman, Gulista Begum of Makhiyali village, lodged a complaint that she was beaten to death by her in-laws over their demand for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle.


She was buried on February 14. Subsequently, a case was registered against six people, including her husband, who was also arrested.

The body was dug up and sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the police officer said. Gulista Begum got married to Mir Hasan in 2015.

With PTI inputs.

