Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-Mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

The body of a woman was exhumed days after it was buried following registration of a case of dowry death in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday. The body was sent for post-mortem after it was dug up on Friday.



According to the police, the family of the woman, Gulista Begum of Makhiyali village, lodged a complaint that she was beaten to death by her in-laws over their demand for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle.



She was buried on February 14. Subsequently, a case was registered against six people, including her husband, who was also arrested.



The body was dug up and sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the police officer said. Gulista Begum got married to Mir Hasan in 2015.

