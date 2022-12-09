Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Woman Kidnapped In Hyderabad, Kin Suspect Known Person's Hand

The youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman forcibly, they said, adding that the assailants attacked her relatives and  neighbours also when they resisted.

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 8:50 pm

A group of unidentified people barged into a house and kidnapped a woman under Adibhatla police station limits on Friday, her parents alleged.

The youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman forcibly, they said, adding that the assailants attacked her relatives and  neighbours also when they resisted. The gang damaged some parked vehicles, too, according to CCTV visuals. "About 50 people went to the first floor and forcibly took away the girl," mother of the woman alleged.

She suspected the hand of the person who had proposed to her daughter. She further alleged that police did not respond in time. On receiving information, the  police reached the scene and began an investigation. Special teams were formed to catch the gang, said the police. 

(With PTI inputs)

