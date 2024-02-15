Will Go To Mumbai To Press For Maratha Quota Implementation: Jarange

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday said he would go to Mumbai on February 18 or 19 to press for the demand of converting the Maharashtra government's draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

His comments came a day after the Maharashtra government said a special session of the state legislature would be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community.

Jarange's health condition has deteriorated, said an activist close to him as he continued the indefinite fast for the sixth day at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district for the demand for inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Speaking to reporters in a feeble voice, Jarange said, "I would go to Mumbai on February 18 or 19 to press for the implementation of the draft notification on 'sage soyre' (blood relatives) of Kunbi Marathas." Kishor Markad, a Maratha activist who is monitoring Jarange's health, said the government representatives should talk to him and give an assurance on the implementation of the notification.

On Wednesday evening, Jarange was given intravenous (IV) fluids when he was asleep during the protest. Agitated on learning about being given IV fluids without his knowledge, Jarange said if the government wants to provide medical treatment to him, it should implement the Maratha reservation immediately or else he would again go to Mumbai for another round of protest.

Jarange's associates also gave him a glass of water on Wednesday, Markad said. This is the fourth time in less than a year that Jarange has been observing a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community into the OBC grouping.

Among other things, Jarange has sought that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened to convert the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.