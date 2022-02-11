Will Function In Tandem With Elected Govt In Puducherry: LG

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would function as a "sister in tandem with the elected government and people's representatives" for the development of Puducherry. Addressing a function at Ariyapalayam near here after Chief Minister N Rangasamy laid the foundation of a Rs 70 crore centrally funded project to widen the National Highway into a four-way lane, the Lt Governor said, "There would be no rejection of any developmental project evolved by the elected government."

She said ministers, legislators and others had the common goal of development of Puducherry in every sector. "I assure that there would be no rejection of any of the schemes and the Centre would also bring in more schemes to ensure Puducherry emerged as the most developed Union Territory," she said.

"The Chief Minister is discharging his duties with an open heart and for speedy progress of Puducherry. I would also work in tandem with the government to reach the goal," she said. Earlier, CM Rangasamy said the government had come up with infrastructure projects and the Centre was also extending cooperation to the territorial government.

"Very soon, all the roads damaged during the rains would be repaired," he said. The foundation stone laid today for widening the road on the Puducherry-Villupuram route also covered construction of a high bridge across the Sankarabarani river in Ariyapalayam. The widening of the road running to nearly 12 kilometres would be completed in the next two years. Assembly Speaker R Selvam, ministers, and officials of the Public Works Department were among those present.

With PTI Inputs