The wife of IAS Rajneet Kumar returned to their Gujarat home nine months after she eloped with a gangster and attempted to kill herself. She passed away later during treatment.
The deceased, identified as Surya Jay was allegedly involved in a child abduction case earlier and her husband has instructed his staff at his Gandhinagar's Sector 19 home not to allow her inside.
Jay tried to kill herself in the same house as per reports by NDTV.
According to reports, the woman might have escaped to her husband's home to evade arrest for the abduction case in Tamil Nadu where she is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old in Madurai.
Kumar's advocate, Hitesh Gupta told NDTV that the couple decided to separate in 2023 and had been heading for a divorce.
The Police reportedly said, "Ranjeet Kumar had gone out to finalise his divorce petition with Surya on Saturday. Upset at not being allowed in the house, she ingested poison and called up 108 (an ambulance helpline number)."
The police may have also found a suicide note as per reports.
Ranjeet Kumar is a secretary at Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission and has reportedly refused to take her body.