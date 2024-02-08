Economy Recovered From 'Fragile State', 'Tough Decisions' Taken For Greater Good: NDA Govt's White Paper

After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched an attack on the Centre by releasing the 'black paper' highlighting the alleged 'failures' of the Modi government over the past 10 years, the NDA government countered the attack with their 'white paper' on Indian economy delineating the triumphs in the last 10 years.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the white paper in Parliament today.
According to the white paper, the NDA government has successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the UPA government, and took "tough decisions" to place India on the path of sustainable high growth.
Picked up Indian Economy from' fragile state'
According to the 59-page 'White Paper on the Indian Economy', when the Modi government assumed office in 2014, the economy was in a "fragile state"; public finances were in "bad shape"; there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and widespread corruption.
"It was a crisis situation. The responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous," said the paper.
Highlighting the failures of the UPA government, the white paper emphasized they created hurdles that held back economy, adding that in 2014 NDA government inherited a "deeply damaged" economy.
Advertisement
Tough decisions taken for greater good
The Paper also claimed that the Modi government recognised the need to make tough decisions for the greater economic good.
"Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure.
"Looking back at the last ten years, we can say with humility and satisfaction that we have successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the previous government," it added.
The Paper further added that there are "miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep" as the destination is to make India a developed nation by 2047.
"It is our Kartavya Kaal," it added.