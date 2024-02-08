Economy Recovered From 'Fragile State', 'Tough Decisions' Taken For Greater Good: NDA Govt's White Paper

Tough decisions taken for greater good

The Paper also claimed that the Modi government recognised the need to make tough decisions for the greater economic good.

"Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure.

"Looking back at the last ten years, we can say with humility and satisfaction that we have successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the previous government," it added.

The Paper further added that there are "miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep" as the destination is to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"It is our Kartavya Kaal," it added.