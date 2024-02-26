In identifying farmers as an electoral bloc, observers also make an incorrect reading of the region’s polity. The name of Chaudhary Charan Singh is often invoked while calling for an electoral mobilisation of farmers. While Charan Singh was indeed a lifelong farmer leader, he became the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of UP not because of a farmers’ electoral mobilisation but because of the mobilisation of other backward classes (OBCs). It was again caste —Charan Singh is the foremost Jat leader of India— that played a key role.

“Charan Singh emerged as the leader of the OBCs and that’s how he rose politically. He did not become chief minister or the prime minister on the back of farmers’ movements but on the back of the consolidation of the OBCs as a bloc. Politically, he was an OBC leader, not just a farmer leader,” says Kaviraj, a veteran observer of UP’s politics.

Kaviraj adds that, in the present context, a farmer votes as a Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, or Jat but not as a farmer because a farmer is not his main identity. “Once the farmers return from protest sites, they go back to being part of their caste or religious blocs. They cease to primarily identify as farmers and therefore vote as per their caste or religion. If farmers were a bloc, then the BJP would have suffered massively across West UP in 2022 but that did not happen as farmers are not an electoral bloc,” says Kaviraj, Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Lucknow.